CEO & President

Palm Tree LLC

Pardis Nasseri is the founder and driving force behind Palm Tree LLC, a leading modern M&A advisor offering integrated investment banking and financial services. With a successful career spanning M&A deals, business operations, and investments exceeding $30 billion, he has a proven track record of success.

Nasseri started his journey as an entrepreneur while still in school, eventually working in M&A at PwC and Jefferies, and later as an investor at Platinum Equity. In 2010 he founded Palm Tree as an independent sponsor, which evolved into a nationwide enterprise providing comprehensive financial services. He is recognized as one of the most influential private equity advisors, actively engages in leadership communities, and contributes to academia as a guest lecturer. He and his wife are dedicated to philanthropy, particularly focused on improving the health and well-being of children and families.