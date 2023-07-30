(DAVID HARVEY)

Chairman, Founder & CEO

Vivera Pharmaceuticals

Paul Edalat, as the CEO, chairman, and founding partner of Vivera Pharmaceuticals, is a visionary leader dedicated to revolutionizing healthcare for the benefit of patients and consumers. His mission is to challenge and improve the outdated healthcare industry, ensuring equal access to quality care for all individuals, regardless of social factors. He firmly believes in the potential of future-focused medicine to create equitable health opportunities.

Collaborating with Vivera’s team of scientists, doctors, and advisors, the company is at the forefront of innovation, developing groundbreaking technologies like the patented ZICOH medication delivery device and TABMELT sublingual drug delivery system. Edalat advocates for a holistic approach to patient treatment recognizing the interplay between mental and physical health. Expanding into biopharma and technology, he aims to introduce fresh perspectives on achieving optimal patient care.