Precious Velvet Mayes

Chief Executive Officer

Pacifica Hospital of the Valley

Precious Mayes has been instrumental in the success of sustaining operations for Pacifica Hospital of the Valley (PHV). She has been able to develop and maintain positive relations with local and state legislators, who now support any efforts by the hospital due to her coordination and communication to meet standards and expectations. As CEO, Mayes implemented positive change in all areas of clinical care, medical staffing, specialized programs, customer service, and meeting the care needs of the community. Her work has led to an increase in accounts receivable by $25 million.

Mayes worked closely with the state and federal governing bodies to launch a new program in partnership with the Department of Mental Health to provide 26 beds for acute-level patients who have behavioral health issues as their primary medical diagnosis. Referrals for this patient population continue to increase, and with their collaborative efforts with the Department of Mental Health, the program has been highly successful in meeting the needs of mental health patients. The facility is located in Sylmar.