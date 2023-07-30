Rebecca Ann Hall

President & CEO

Idea Hall

Rebecca Hall, APR, is a respected entrepreneur and thought leader in public relations, branding, and marketing. As the founder of Idea Hall in 2003, she has diversified the agency’s client base to include top organizations in various industries, tackling critical issues like COVID-19, diversity, equity, inclusion, and mental health. Giving back to the community is deeply ingrained in Idea Hall’s values, with employees contributing over 2,924 hours of volunteer work and substantial donations exceeding $197K in 2022 alone. Hall’s commitment extends beyond her agency as she provides guidance to prominent business figures recognized by the Orange County Business Journal. Idea Hall’s achievements encompass partnerships with Chance Impact for DEI strategic planning, securing notable clients, and serving as the agency of record for ocV!BE, a major Anaheim project.