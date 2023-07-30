Founder, CEO, and Chairman

LiveOne, Inc.

Robert Ellin is the founder, CEO, and chairman of LiveOne, Inc., a renowned music, entertainment, and technology platform. LiveOne has achieved remarkable success and recently announced an exclusive content distribution deal with OTT Studio, expanding its reach to an additional 47 million connected TVs in North America. The company has also achieved significant milestones, boasting a membership base of approximately 2.9 million, reflecting a 45% growth for fiscal 2023. LiveOne’s live events and original programming have garnered recognition, including winning the Best Live Moment award from Digiday for its “Social Gloves” PPV Event.

Ellin’s leadership has positioned the platform as a prominent player in the music, entertainment, and technology industry, providing premium experiences and content worldwide with its extensive library of songs, curated radio stations, and podcasts/vodcasts.