Chief Executive Officer

Apixio

Sachin Patel is the chief executive officer of Apixio with broad experience in both healthcare and technology, spanning a variety of leadership roles including operations, finance, and development. He joined Apixio in 2017 as CFO and later served as both president and CFO before assuming his current role. Sachin has extensive experience in value-based care, working with provider groups like Vantage Oncology. He held leadership positions, including VP and CFO, at Vantage Cancer Care Network. He also has a background in finance with Citigroup Investment Banking and engineering roles at Cisco and IBM. Patel holds a B.S. in electrical engineering from The University of Texas at Austin and an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management.