Chief Executive Officer

Green Gorilla

Steve De Forest, CEO of Green Gorilla, brings a wealth of experience to his role. Beginning his career with Whitehall Laboratories, a Fortune 500 company, he successfully launched Advil into the Western United States. His expertise spans private label and contract manufacturing, where he played a key role in developing and launching lifestyle products for major brands.

Joining Green Gorilla in 2017, De Forest oversees all aspects of operations, including retail sales, marketing, product development, and regulatory compliance. He has spearheaded significant achievements, such as achieving Organic Certification for the company’s hemp farm and gaining approval for 22 products in the U.K. market. As CEO he continues to optimize operations, develop innovative strategies, and expand Green Gorilla’s presence domestically and globally.