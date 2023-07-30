President & CEO

California Credit Union

Steve O’Connell is the accomplished president and CEO of California Credit Union, overseeing its impressive growth and member service enhancements. Under his guidance, the credit union achieved exceptional financial performance, increasing assets by $140 million to reach $4.5 billion with a net worth ratio of 9.66% and net income of $24 million in 2022. Member satisfaction reached an impressive 96.6%, driven by a member-centric approach and industry-leading technologies.

Additionally, he ensured the credit union’s active community involvement by investing $2 million over the last five years, forming partnerships, supporting education initiatives, and providing humanitarian aid. O’Connell’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion led to the credit union’s certification as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), enabling increased access to financial services for underserved populations. Through innovative programs and financial literacy resources, he and the credit union continue to make a positive impact on the communities they serve.