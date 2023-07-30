President

Dr. Vince Rodriguez, president of Coastline College, brings a wealth of experience and dedication to his role. With a doctorate in educational leadership, he has been a member of the Coast Community College District since 1998, serving in various capacities. His background in classified, faculty, and administrative roles informs his leadership style.

Dr. Rodriguez’s focus on social justice for disadvantaged students, particularly students of color, drives his commitment to improving outcomes and promoting flexibility in education. He actively engages in discussions on racism and race, drawing from his own Mexican American heritage.