Trash program: A July 23 editorial about a proposal to create temporary jobs for homeless people picking up trash in Los Angeles said they would be paid about $13 an hour. The correct wage is $14.25 an hour.

Sports column: In the July 21 Sports section, a column about ESPN and Dan Le Batard referred to journalist Judy Woodruff as Julie.

Angels game: In the Sports section in some copies of the July 21 edition, an article about the previous day’s game between the Angels and Seattle Mariners said the Angels’ David Fletcher hit a home run in the ninth inning. Fletcher hit a single to drive in a run.

