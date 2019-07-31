Chargers player: In the July 30 Sports section, a headline on an article about Hunter Henry of the Chargers referred to him as a tailback. As the article itself correctly stated, Henry plays tight end.

Hollywood actors: In the July 30 Calendar section, an article about actors portraying real-life characters in the film “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” referred to actor Steve McQueen as an Oscar winner. McQueen was nominated for an Oscar but never won.

