Iranian cultural sites: In the Jan. 8 Calendar section, an article about Iranian cultural sites said the United States had supported the assassination of socialist Prime Minister Mohammed Mossadegh in 1953. He was overthrown in 1953 and died in 1967.

Pete Buttigieg: In the Jan. 9 Section A, an article about Pete Buttigieg’s legacy as mayor of South Bend, Ind., said he had called the demotion of the city’s black police chief his “first serious mistake as mayor.” Buttigieg wrote in his memoir that the mistake was his initial support of the chief.

