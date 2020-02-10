Frieze Projects: In the Feb. 9 Arts & Books section, an article about the international art fair Frieze Los Angeles said Vincent Ramos’ installation would draw from the Paramount Pictures archive. Although the work will touch on the films he researched in the archive, it will not feature physical objects from the archive.

