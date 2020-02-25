District attorney race: In the Feb. 24 Section A, an article about fundraising for Los Angeles County district attorney candidates said George Gascón collected $137,000 in direct donations since entering the race in December. Gascón announced his candidacy in October and has amassed $341,000 in direct funding.

