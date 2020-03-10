Film composer: In the March 8 Calendar section, an article about Brooklyn-based film composer Tamar-kali said she has a degree in education. She studied education but did not graduate. Also, the article said she is releasing an EP this year of torch songs with classical string group Psychochamber Ensemble. The group is not involved with the project.

