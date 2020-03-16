School closures: In the March 14 Section A, an article about campus closings misidentified the school system that jointly announced a shutdown with L.A. Unified. The school system was San Diego Unified, under Supt. Cindy Marten, not the San Diego County Office of Education, under Supt. Paul Gothold.

