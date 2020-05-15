Robotic dog: In the May 14 Section A, an article about Singapore’s use of a doglike robot to help enforce social distancing measures during the coronavirus crisis said the owner of Boston Dynamics is Google parent company Alphabet. Boston Dynamics’ owner is Japanese conglomerate SoftBank.

Former President Obama: In the May 13 Section A, a column about former President Obama criticizing President Trump wrongly attributed a quote to Obama. It was a person close to Obama who said: “When [Trump] can’t explain his own conspiracy theory, you know the White House has fallen on tough times.”

