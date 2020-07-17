Angels baseball player: A photo caption in the July 16 Sports section identified an Angels player as Jo Adell. Brian Goodwin is the Angels player depicted in the photo.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.