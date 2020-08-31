“Tesla”: In the Aug. 26 Calendar section, a review of the movie “Tesla” said Nikola Tesla was Serbian-born. Though an ethnic Serb, Tesla was born in Smiljan, part of the Austrian Empire, in present-day Croatia. It also misidentified the 1980 film “The Secret of Nikola Tesla” as Polish. It was a Yugoslav film in English and Serbo-Croatian by Croatian director Krsto Papic.

