Thanksgiving travel: In the Nov. 25 Section A, an article about Thanksgiving travelers said passenger traffic at Los Angeles International Airport so far in November was down about 30% compared with the same period last year. Traffic was about 30% of last year’s levels. The article also said passenger traffic dropped by 95% in March. That statistic was for April, not March.

Meal distribution: In the Nov. 26 California section, an article about the Los Angeles Unified School District’s Thanksgiving meal distribution misspelled the last name of the South Gate High School site coordinator. His name is Victor Ahumada, not Ahumeda.

