Fatal crash: In the Dec. 11 California section, an article about an arrest in a fatal Newport Beach crash said Grace Elizabeth Coleman had a prior conviction for driving under the influence. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI in Laguna Beach in August, the Orange County district attorney’s office said, but has not been convicted.

Artwork auction: In the Dec. 11 Calendar section, an article about the Museum of Latin American Art’s auction said the Palm Springs Art Museum is in Florida. It is in California.

School virus testing: In the Dec. 11 California section, an article about coronavirus testing efforts at schools misspelled the last name of Agatha Bacelar, general manager for California of the testing company Curative, as Becelar.

UCLA basketball: In the Dec. 10 Sports pages, a box score for the UCLA-San Diego men’s basketball game reported that UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez Jr. made seven of 10 field-goal attempts and scored 19 points, and that teammate Johnny Juzang made three of five field-goal attempts and scored eight points. Jaquez was six for nine and had 17 points, and Juzang was four for six and had 10 points.