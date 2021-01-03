2020 in review: In the Dec. 30 Section A, a column looking back at how 2020 defied predictions said Pete Buttigieg finished second in last year’s Iowa Democratic caucuses. Though Buttigieg came in second in the popular vote, he won the most delegates on a precinct-by-precinct basis, finishing first by the Iowa Democratic Party’s standard.

