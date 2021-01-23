Jet magazine executive: In the Jan. 20 Calendar section, an article about Ebony and Jet magazines’ new chief executive, Michele Ghee, said a photo of murder victim Emmett Till appeared on the cover of a 1955 Jet issue. The photo appeared on an inside page.

Wilmington Teen Center: In the Jan. 22 California section, a column about a teen center in Wilmington now serving largely as a community food pantry during the pandemic referred to Will Hall Park as Will Hart Park.

Restaurants sue Newsom: In the Jan. 22 California section, an article about Bay Area restaurants and wineries suing over state pandemic closure orders said the Goose & Gander restaurant in St. Helena, as cited in the lawsuit, is permanently closed. According to the owner, plans are to reopen in the spring.

