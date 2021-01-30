Coronavirus chart: In the Jan. 29 Section A, a graphic with an article about a family’s effort to protect its patriarch from the coronavirus while sharing a one-bedroom apartment was mislabeled. The graphic showed cases per 100,000 people, not cases per 1,000 people.

“Tenet” photographer: The Jan. 28 Gold Standard column in The Envelope credited a photo from the film “Tenet” to Melissa Sue Gordon. The photographer’s first name is Melinda.

