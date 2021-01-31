Deputy Education secretary: In the Jan. 25 California section, an article about San Diego Unified School District Supt. Cindy Marten being named deputy U.S. Education secretary said the district’s suspension rate for Black students in the 2018-19 school year was unchanged from 2013, when Marten took the helm. The suspension rate in 2018-19 was 1.5 percentage points lower than in 2013.

Rebecca Hall: In the Jan. 29 Calendar section, an article about “Passing” writer-director Rebecca Hall said she identifies as white. She presents as white.

