Borderline bar attack: In the March 18 California section, an article about a report examining the law enforcement response to the Borderline Bar and Grill mass shooting in 2018 said that an off-duty Ventura County sheriff’s deputy and two other off-duty

officers who were inside the bar were armed. Only the deputy was carrying a weapon.

