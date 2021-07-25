Trevor Bauer hearing: In the July 24 Sports section, an article about a restraining order hearing involving Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer said his attorneys filed motions to quash subpoenas for Bauer’s social media and private investigator records Friday afternoon. The motions were filed Thursday, and the contested subpoenas have since been withdrawn. The next hearing to review the request for a restraining order has been moved to August.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.