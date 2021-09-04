MOCA exhibition: In the Sept. 3 Calendar section, an article on MOCA’s new executive director cited 2007 as the year of the Hammer Museum exhibition “Take It or Leave It.” It was staged in 2014.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.