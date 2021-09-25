Electricity rates: In the Sept. 24 Section A, a column about utility customers being switched to time-of-use rate plans said Southern California Edison customers cannot change back to their previous rate plan after the first year. They can make changes once a year.

Texas abortion law: In the Sept. 19 Section A, an article about the law restricting abortions in Texas said private individuals who sue over violations of the law could receive up to $10,000. Successful plaintiffs would receive at least $10,000.

