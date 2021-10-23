101 Freeway: In the Oct. 22 California section, an article about closures of the 101 Freeway for construction on the 6th Street Bridge said the second closure would take place Nov. 4 to Nov. 6. The freeway will be closed Nov. 5 to Nov. 7.

Mudslides: In the Oct. 22 California section, an article about preparation for mudslides in Northern California burn scars said Donner Summit is on Highway 50. It is near Interstate 80.

Golden Globes group: In the Oct. 22 Calendar section, a photo caption accompanying an article about the Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. expelling Magnus Sundholm identified Kjersti Flaa as an HFPA member. She is a nonmember who sued the group.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.