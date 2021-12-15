Susan Morse: A Dec. 14 Calendar article about Los Angeles Review of Books’ 10th anniversary identified the film editor Susan Morse as one of the journal’s financial supporters. It is the artist and architect Susan Morse who helps fund LARB.

