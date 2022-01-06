Mortgage aid: In the Jan. 5 Section A, an article about a new state program to help homeowners avoid foreclosure said the program would not cover mortgage debt accrued after Dec. 27. As long as they have missed at least two mortgage payments before that date, applicants who have missed payments in 2022 can have those covered through the same application.

