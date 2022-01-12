Girl’s funeral: In the Jan. 11 California section, an article about the funeral of Valentina Orellana Peralta, the 14-year-old killed by an LAPD officer as she shopped for clothes with her mother in North Hollywood, identified a mourner as Rosa Miller. She is Minerva Garcia.

Grocery workers: An article in the Jan. 11 Section A about Kroger employees experiencing financial hardship said Jeanne Olsen makes $14.25 an hour. She earned $14.90 per hour in 2021, with her wage raised to $15.90 per hour this year.

Rapid tests: An article in the Jan. 10 Section A said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has authorized rapid at-home coronavirus tests. The Food and Drug Administration authorizes medical tests.

