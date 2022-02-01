Leondra Kruger: In the Jan. 29 California section, an article about California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger quoted UC Berkeley Law professor Amanda L. Tyler as saying that Kruger is “the leading candidate” to replace Justice Stephen G. Breyer. Tyler says she believes that others, including Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, are also leading candidates for the job. Also, the article said Kruger was an assistant professor at the University of Chicago Law School. She was a visiting assistant professor.

Akira Kurosawa: A Jan. 31 Calendar article about the must-see movies of the Sundance Film Festival cited Yasujiro Ozu as the director of “Ikiru.” Akira Kurosawa directed the 1952 film.

