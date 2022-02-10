COVID-19 medications: An article in the Feb. 5 Section A about COVID-19 treatments said California created the Healthy Places Index to gauge the socioeconomic well-being of a community. That index was developed by the Public Health Alliance of Southern California, and state officials adapted it to create their own health equity metric.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.