Tesla lawsuit: An article in the Feb. 11 section A about a lawsuit alleging racism at a Tesla factory said at least 167 racial and sexual harassment suits were filed against Tesla since 2006. At least 160 suits were filed over a variety of worker grievances, not just harassment.

