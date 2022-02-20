Logging war: An article in the Feb. 19 section A about the reignited war to halt logging in Northern California misspelled the name of the former chairwoman of the Coyote Valley Band of Pomo Indians as Priscella Hunter. Her name is Priscilla Hunter.

Japanese incarceration: In the Feb. 19 California section, an article about preserving the memory of the Japanese incarceration said Akemi Leung’s grandfather was held at Heart Mountain. He was at the Poston camp in Arizona.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.