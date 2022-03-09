Long Beach stabbing: In the March 5 California section, a column about a stabbing at a Long Beach liquor store in January said police released a photo of the victim last week. Police released a photo of a suspect.

True/False festival: In the March 8 Calendar section, an article about the True/False Film Fest said it is in Columbia, Miss. It is in Missouri.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.