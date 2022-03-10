Florida school bill: In the March 8 Calendar section, an article about Walt Disney Co.’s response to Florida’s school legislation cited the original version of the bill that would have banned encouraging classroom discussion about sexual orientation and gender identity “in primary grade levels.” The amended bill says “classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”

