Claremont tour: In the Weekend section of the April 10 edition, an article on garden tours incorrectly stated the time for the Claremont Eclectic tour’s ticket and map pickup as 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The error was discovered after the section was printed.

