Watch thefts: In the April 20 California section, a column about a series of watch thefts in Los Angeles referred to the brand Richard Mille as Robert Mille.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.