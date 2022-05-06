Coronavirus cases: In the May 5 California section, an article about rising coronavirus cases in California said that New York City’s rate of new weekly coronavirus-positive hospitalizations last week was nearly 75% higher than L.A. County’s, and that the rate of weekly coronavirus-positive hospitalizations in New York City was nearly triple that of L.A. County’s. New York City’s rate of new weekly coronavirus-positive hospitalizations last week was nearly triple that of L.A. County’s, while New York City’s coronavirus case rate was nearly 75% higher than L.A. County’s.

