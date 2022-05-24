Antiabortion activist: In the May 22 California section, an article about an L.A. antiabortion activist who was charged with stalking and harassing a San Francisco doctor said prosecutors indicated Aaron Hurley is a member of Progressive Anti-Abortion Uprising. He is not a member of that group.

State controller: In the May 23 California section, a column about the state controller’s race said candidate Yvonne Yiu is a Monterey City Council member. She’s a member of the Monterey Park City Council.

Sheriff’s race: In the May 23 Section A, an article about the Los Angeles County sheriff’s race said a proposed settlement for candidate Eli Vera stemmed from his demotion by Sheriff Alex Villanueva. The payout was related to an earlier lawsuit. The article also incorrectly identified the sheriff’s Century station as the Century City station.

