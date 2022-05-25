Anaheim investigation: In the May 24 Section A, an article about the fallout from an FBI investigation into Anaheim incorrectly listed Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley among the clients of Melahat Rafiei’s political firm, Progressive Solutions Consulting.

