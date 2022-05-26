New York Yankees: In the May 25 Sports section, a recap of the New York Yankees’ 7-6 victory over the Baltimore Orioles said the Yankees overcame injuries to All-Stars Jose Trevino and Giancarlo Stanton. DJ LeMahieu and Stanton were the injured Yankees All-Stars who did not play.

Finland and hockey: In the May 16 Section A, an article about a Finnish hockey team departing a Russian league to return to Finland referred to Gunvor as a Russian energy company founded by Russian billionaire Gennady Timchenko. The company is based in Switzerland, and Timchenko was a co-founder. He sold his 43% stake to his Swedish co-founder in 2014.

