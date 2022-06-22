LACMA review: In the June 21 Calendar section, art critic Christopher Knight’s byline was omitted from the review of the “Archive of the World: Art and Imagination in Spanish America, 1500-1800” exhibition at the L.A. County Museum of Art.

