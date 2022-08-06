College theater project: In some editions of the Aug. 4 California section, an article about allegations involving a theater project at Los Angeles Valley College said a lawsuit accused the L.A. Community College District of racketeering. The district’s project team was accused of racketeering. Also, the article said in some editions that district trustees met on Tuesday. The meeting referenced in the article took place Wednesday.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.