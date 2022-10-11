Closed school: In the Oct. 8 California section, an article about the temporary closure of John Muir Elementary School due to mold and water damage said Muir is Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District’s sole Title I school, a U.S. Department of Education designation for schools with high percentages of low-income families that qualified it for additional funding. The district had five such schools, and four remain open.

Latino political power: In the Oct. 10 California section, a column about Latino leaders and political power said L.A. City Council President Nury Martinez referred to Councilmember Mike Bonin as the “fourth Black councilmember” and quoted her as saying: “Bonin won’t f—ing ever say peep about Latinos. He’ll never say a f—ing word about us.” Councilmember Kevin de León made those comments, and he said “member,” not “councilmember.”

