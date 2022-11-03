Marigolds: In the Nov. 2 Section A, a column about the growing of marigolds for Día de Muertos referred to Zeferino Garcia’s village as San Fernando Yateé. It is San Francisco Yateé. Also, the last name of his wife, Maria, and her brother Jose is Francisco, not Fernando.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.