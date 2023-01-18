Gas stoves: In the Jan. 13 Section A, an article about gas stoves and pollutants said that, according to a report issued by UCLA and the Sierra Club, water heaters and furnaces are the gas appliances that cause the most indoor pollution. They are required to be installed with vents to the outside, and the report said they cause the bulk of outdoor air pollution from gas appliances.

Storm damage: In the Jan. 17 Section A, an article about storm damage said California requires drivers to be insured for collisions and liability. The state requires coverage for liability only.

If you believe that we have made an error, or you have questions about The Times’ journalistic standards and practices, you may contact the readers’ representative by email at readers.representative@latimes.com, by phone at (877) 554-4000 or by mail at 2300 E. Imperial Highway, El Segundo, CA 90245. The readers’ representative office is online at latimes.com/readersrep.